Alexandra Ford English, Ford's director of corporate strategy, is joining EV startup Rivian's board of directors, the companies announced Friday.

Ford has invested more than $500 million in the electric truck manufacturer, and had originally planned to build luxury subsidiary Lincoln's first all-electric SUV on a Rivian platform. Citing complications due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Ford announced Tuesday that those plans had been axed, but that the two companies would continue working together and that a joint EV project is still very much in the cards.

Both Ford and Rivian have announced production delays due to the public health crisis. Rivian pushed its all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV launches all the way back to 2021 due to delays in tooling up for production.

"Our strategic partnership with Rivian plays an important role in the future of fully networked battery electric vehicles,” said President and CEO Jim Hackett in Ford's announcement. “With Alexandra’s experience in mobility and self-driving services, she will bring a unique perspective to Rivian’s board during this transformational time in our industry."

“Alexandra and I share a deep passion for mobility and electrification, and her connection to Ford’s long family role in transportation is something special. I am looking forward to working closely with her and the perspective that she will bring to the Board,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.

English is the daughter of Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford. At Ford, she is responsible for the company's enterprise strategy, and connectivity and digital network strategy.

