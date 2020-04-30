Aftermarket tuners normally take on sports cars or cars with sporting intentions for their projects. At first glance, this isn’t one of those projects. Abt Sportsline decided to apply its tuning expertise to the new 2020 Audi Q5 PHEV, or as Audi likes to call it, the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid. Fun.

Goofy names aside, we identified this Q5 variant as the sleeper in the model’s lineup when it launched. It puts out a combined 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque when stock, which is slightly better than the SQ5’s 349 horsepower. We’re sure Abt noticed this, and set to work making the plug-in even more attractive.

For now, the changes are small and simple. An engine tune brings the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder up to 305 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, additions of 57 and 36 respectively. The new combined figures total 419 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Abt has only touched the combustion engine portion of this equation, leaving the single electric motor alone. A 0-60 mph run when stock only takes five seconds, according to Audi. We’re sure this will bring it into the high four-second range, but Abt hasn’t quoted a time yet. The only other performance add-on from Abt for this model consists of new 20-inch wheels pictured in the gallery above. Its suspension and brakes are unchanged.

Abt offers an array of appearance and interior extras for the Q5 already, so you can customize to your heart’s content there, as well. At this point, there is no pricing information available on the tune.

