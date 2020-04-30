2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet still testing in light camo

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and All-Terrain wagon took of its last bits of camo last month. The 2021 E-Class Cabriolet hasn't debuted yet, and YouTuber WalkoARTVideos caught a brief vid of the droptop circling a roundabout in front of Mercedes' facility in Unterturkheim, Germany. The convertible still wears tape on its front and rear fascias, only natural since the trim hasn't been revealed. The front fascia looks in line with the new style, going with a wider, narrower CLS-style grille with a trapezoidal opening and twin lamellas. The DRLs on the car in the video run across the tops of the headlights, as with the new sedan, but it looks like there's new chrome jewelry inside the headlight that doesn't match up with the sedan.

But based on what we can tell, the droptop is in for a slightly different refresh program out back than seen on the sedan. For a while now, the E-Class sedan fitted different taillights than the convertible. The four-door had a set of tall, narrow fixtures limited to the fenders, but for 2021 the taillights go wide and narrow, stretching into the back of the decklid. The open-top E-Class has had wide, narrow taillights for years, tweaked with the introduction of the latest generation to tie the car to the S-Class convertible. From what we can see in the video, the refreshed cabrio will stick with its current taillights instead of switching to the units on the sedan. The rear bumper is missing the aero vents on our E 450 Cabriolet, but that could be because we only get higher-spec models in the U.S. as opposed to the wider choice in Europe.

Sedan deliveries are slated to begin at some point this summer, although there's no such thing as a reliable timeline for now. We should see the uncovered E-Class Cabriolet shortly anyway, bringing the same tech as in the updated sedan like the new steering wheels, twin 12.3-inch screens, new gesture controls, and better cameras and Park Assist. It's unlikely Mercedes will add the new four-cylinders to the range here, leaving the 3.0-liter straight-six in standard and 4Matic guises, plus an AMG E 53 version, all shifting through a nine-speed automatic. This model is also expected to be the last of the E-Class Cabriolet, following the S-Class Cabriolet into retirement and leaving the C-Class Cabriolet as the only ragtop version of a sedan in Mercedes' lineup.

