GMC showed us its new 2021 Canyon AT4 pickup at the beginning of the year. We got a few details on the "more upmarket" top-tier Denali trim coming next year, but we've been missing good photos of the article until now. The more upmarket part rings true when it comes to the front fascia of the the 2021 Canyon Denali, achieved at the cost of a busyness compared to the 2020 model. That's because designers bent the set-square lines on the current trim into angles and flared edges from top to bottom, adding more prominent textures along the way. The comparison shot in the gallery above reveals all, the "exclusive heroic grille design" — really, that's GM's name for it — the heart of "a more distinctive and sophisticated design that has become synonymous with Denali," according to Holt Ware, the brand's head of exterior design.

Inside, the luxury trim offers a new and exclusive open pore ash wood for accents, a Cocoa/Dark interior treatment, heated and cooled front seats, aluminum trim, and embroidered headrests.

There's wholesale change coming for the entire Canyon lineup, but we need to wait for GM to officially announce the 2021 pickup to codify everything properly. The trim walk has changed, from Canyon, SLE, All Terrain, SLT, and Denali to Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali, and we're still wondering what this might to do the $650 Elevation Edition cosmetic package. The bargain basement models have also gone away, putting the new MSRP floor $4,200 above the 2020 model to go along with other price increases dotted throughout the lineup. GM Authority says Canyon production won't be delayed by the coronavirus lockdown, so production should begin n Wentzville, Missouri, in a few months.

