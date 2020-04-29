To the list of things car enthusiasts can do to combat coronavirus quarantine boredom, or keep their restless kids diverted, Inifiniti is serving up what it’s calling “Carigami.” It’s exactly what it sounds like: origami for cars, more or less.

Three models are offered — the Q50 sedan, QX80 SUV and the now-discontinued FX crossover — all in 1:27 scale. All you need is a printer and paper, a craft knife and some glue.

It’s not the first time Nissan has turned to the Japanese art form, having commissioned a full-scale origami version of the Juke on its fifth anniversary in 2015. Outside the Nissan realm, we also recently saw a downloadable origami version of the Tesla Cybertruck.

You can download all three Infiniti templates and instructions at Infiniti.com. We especially dig the use of a record turntable as a way to replicate the life-size design turntable automakers display new models on at auto shows.