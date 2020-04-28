Review

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid Performance & Exhaust Test

In electric mode, the Lava Orange paint is louder. In Sport, it warbles with fire and fury.

Apr 28th 2020
For those who measure the value of a car by the number of words in its name, well, this 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid with Lightweight Sport Package in Black couldn't possibly score higher. And for those who measure the value of a car by the amount of money they spent, well, this one costs $192,590. Ka-ching

However, if you value your car by how fast it goes, well, step right up, 'cause the Turbo S E-Hybrid represents the pinnacle of the Cayenne family. Essentially it's the result of combining the Cayenne Turbo's 541-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with the Cayenne E-Hybrid's 100-kilowatt electric motor to produce an Earth-shaking 670 hp and 663 pound-feet of torque. That obliterates the BMW X5 and X6 M Competitions, which produce only 617 hp and 553 lb-ft — pfft, weaklings. Sure, it weighs about 200 pounds more and is only a tenth of a second quicker from zero to 60 mph, but don't underestimate just how much of a uniquely colossal whack to the sternum all that turbocharged and electrified torque produces. My reaction in the video above is quite genuine.

However, this combination of high-performance gas engine and plug-in hybrid produces a curiously juxtaposed driving experience. With a full battery, which can be charged from a wallbound plug or distinctively by the Cayenne's engine itself in E-Charge mode, this coupeified SUV can silently waft along with no more a peep than a fully electrified vehicle. The Lava Orange paint is louder. However, spin the drive mode selector to a sport mode and the twin-turbo V8 churns to life, awakening the grumbling optional Sport Exhaust. As the above video attests, it sounds sensational even when parked, yet warbles with fire and fury when the throttle is given a good womp. 

You can watch more about this Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid in the video below, as well as see how much of an impact the coupe body style has on its luggage space. Our full review is coming soon. 

 

 

 

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Information

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

