Today is Jay Leno's birthday, and CNBC used the occasion to announce the upcoming season of Jay Leno's Garage. In a new teaser video, Leno is seen with a stacked list of guests, some new, some repeats, as well as a wild gamut of vehicles. It's hard to say which ride is more intriguing, the Tesla Cybertruck or the recliner on wheels.

The formula for Jay Leno's Garage is simple, successful, and not changing anytime soon. He brings out a bunch of famous people, some of which are real enthusiasts, others who have more casual driving backgrounds, and they experience a vehicle together. In the short clip released by CNBC, Leno is accompanied by Elon Musk (again), Danny Trejo, Bill Burr, Tim Allen, Jon Hamm, Brad Garrett, Jeff Dunham, Kelly Clarkson, Matt LeBlanc, Blake Shelton, Norm MacDonald, Edd China, and Jon Lovitz.

The people, however, are merely social lubricants to spotlight the real stars of the show, the cars. This season will include the Tesla Cybertruck, the record-breaking Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, a 1965 Buick Riviera, a naked cat car, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a Porsche Taycan, a modern Ford GT, a Chevrolet Corvette C8 hard-top convertible, amphicars, a snail car, a beetle car, a couch car, and the 24-cylinder, 12-supercharger, 3,424-horsepower Thor24 semi. Just to name a few.

As usual, there will be racing, stunts, spinouts, smoke from both tires and engines, and lots of silly dad jokes. Season 5 of Jay Leno's Garage debuts on CNBC on May 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

Related Video: