New York-based Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus specializes in making high-horsepower, high-dollar machines. It's planning on releasing a much cheaper entry-level model, but there's a catch: you'll need to build it yourself.

Posting on his official Facebook page, company founder James Glickenhaus announced his team is "seriously working" on a smaller version of the buggy-like Boot that draws inspiration from the Porsche 959 rally car. The computer-generated image (pictured above) he posted with his message shows what looks like a mid-engined supercar with a lift kit, huge tires, fender flares, and an external roll hoop. There's a winch and a light bar up front, too.

We don't know if the rendering accurately previews the Mini Boot. Regardless, racing is in the firm's DNA so the buggy will be eligible to race in a number of motorsport events including the Baja 1000 and the Dakar Rally.

The off-roader will meet every requirement set by the state of New York for home-built and custom cars. That means the kit will not include an engine, but Glickenhaus pointed out it's designing the Mini Boot with a General Motors-sourced 2.2-liter EcoTec four-cylinder and a Sadev transaxle in mind. Two-wheel drive will come standard, and four-wheel drive will be optional. With that said, the kit will be available in different stages so enthusiasts will be able to save money by sourcing some parts — like powertrain components — themselves.

Glickenhaus stated its plan is to reach a wider audience by offering a more affordable car, but it hasn't released pricing information yet. What's certain is that the Mini Boot will be sold directly through its website. "We're working on pricing and details," the company concluded. We're looking forward to learning more about this unique project.

