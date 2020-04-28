Production delays due to the coronavirus outbreak are reportedly hitting Ford’s best-selling F-150 truck, which is due for a major update this year. The F-150 Gen 14 forum reports that manufacturing launch dates are moving back more than a month at two plants that build the pickup. Production will now begin Sept. 28 at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant, back from Aug. 17, and Oct. 26 at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, a delay from Sept. 14.

The new dates are provided by a forum administrator, who also says the order books will open June 15, not May 11 as first planned. That makes the last date to order a 2020 F-150 May 29, the site says, and it would suggest that an official reveal — probably digital, as opposed to an in-person media event — is coming soon. The new timelines come as Ford, along with its Detroit competitors, are targeting May 18 to begin resuming production at plants that have been idled since March.

The biggest news regarding the all-new F-150 is that the new generation will herald electrified variants, with a hybrid version planned, followed by a battery-electric version. Also planned is an updated F-150 Raptor. The latter two are not expected before 2022. Ford is offering six different engines for the all-new model, according to the forum, including the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that is believed to power the hybrid version alongside an electric motor.

We also know the new F-150 will get redesigned front fascias with new grilles and a more sculpted body. Inside, there’s a new standard 8-inch infotainment display and an optional 15-inch version, both running Sync4, and a full digital gauge cluster.

Related Video: