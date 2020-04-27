It's not uncommon to walk into the Autoblog office (when we're working at the office, that is) and see multiple people wearing BlipShift t-shirts. That's why we were happy to see that they’re bringing back some of our favorite designs in “The Apex Everything Sale” that is going on currently. The sale features twenty different t-shirt designs, four at a time, for five weekends. This past weekend was “Lap 1” so head to the site now if you want to snag any of those designs. If none of them catch your fancy, check back later this month. Lap 1 is running currently, through the end of the day, Lap 2 will take place May 1-4, Lap 3 is May 8-11, Lap 4 is May 22-25 and the final selection, Lap 5, will be available May 29 through June 1.

Lap 1 - On sale now through the end of the day (April 27)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.