Dodge announced the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition late last year, limited to 501 examples, one of which has already gone to that big NASCAR infield in the sky. For the rest of the Daytona fandom, Mopar Insiders says Dodge has just opened the order books for the Daytona Edition Package available on the standard Charger R/T and Scat Pack. When optioned with the package, both trims get a Mopar cold air intake under the hood, a black spoiler, and a satin black Daytona graphic across the rear decklid and fenders. Both sedans also upgrade their side mirrors to automatically adjust downward when the transmission is put in reverse, plus an automatically-dimming driver's side mirror.

Inside, they share power driver's and passenger's seats in Nappa leather and Alcantara with the Daytona logo, heated seats front and rear, a premium-stitched dash panel with gloss black instrument cluster rings, and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel. Additional upper and lower LED lighting in the front of the cabin, plus illuminated rear cupholders, memory functions for the driver's seat, radio, and outside mirrors, and black-edge premium floor mats complete the interior changes.

The Charger R/T sits on 20 x 9-inch Lights Out painted wheels, and installs a heated steering wheel and security alarm. The Charger Scat Pack sits on 20 x 9.5-inch forged and painted aluminum wheels, and affixes more satin black decals on the roof and the hood on top of a Daytona badge on the grille. The mirrors are luxxed up further than on the R/T, being powered and heated as well as fold-away, and including a blind-spot warning. Inside the Scat Pack, a Daytona badge on the instrument panel mixes with Carbonite accents throughout the interior.

The Daytona Edition Package can be ordered in any of the 12-strong color palette, including Frostbite (pictured), Hellraisin, and Sinamon Stick that are new for 2020. The kit adds $3,495 to the prices of both cars, so before any other options, the 2020 Charger R/T Daytona comes to $41,385 after destination, the 2020 Charger Scat Pack Daytona comes to $44,985.

