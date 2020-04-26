This Porsche Spyder features a Subaru boxer and a literal box of money

About a year ago, Hoonigan expanded its suite of multimedia offerings with the launch of Hoonigan Autofocus. The channel was formed out of a partnership with the wizard of automotive photography Larry Chen and focuses photography's relationship with the cars the cameras are pointed at. Each video features a new ride, and the most recent episode welcomes a custom-built Porsche Spyder with a boxer engine from Japan.
Purists will be thrown into a fit when examining this 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder recreation that is self-classified as "Outlawd Couture." It comes from Los Angeles-based automotive artist and car builder S Klub, who formerly built an outlaw Mercedes-Benz SL300 Gullwing. This build, along with a second 550 Spyder that had only one seat, first appeared at SEMA in 2019 and has since gone up for sale.
The most significant part of this project is surprisingly not a part of the outlandish outward visual experience. Under the rear hatch, which opens with actuators, this Porsche packs a Subaru EJ207 from a 2002–2005 WRX STI. This 2.0-liter flat-four engine was never available in the United States and was sourced from Subaru's homeland. A few of the add-ons include a Haltech engine management system, custom iWire wiring, titanium work on the intercooler piping and turbo piping from Wisecraft, and a Garrett GTX2860R Gen II Turbocharger kit.
The smaller turbo was used to reduce boost lag, so the boost on this thing kicks in at about 1,500 rpm. All said, it manages 370 horsepower on E85 fuel. According to the wheelman Alan Iwomoto, the swap was made for convenience and reliability. No carbs to deal with means he can hope in and drive at any time.
The rest of the car wears a blend of styling, with a modern steampunk type of vibe while maintaining some Porsche heritage. Small details to notice are the stopwatches on the dashboard, the tartan-covered radiator, the custom shift knob, custom Budnik steering wheel, the diamond-stitched leather that seemingly covers everything, riveted copper trim, hand-polished frame, and the HRE wheels wrapped in Toyo tires. Oh, and it has a ridiculous box of money for ... well, just because.
Check out every inch of this interesting build and listen to the insane sound it makes in the video above.
Here are the 2 sema builds I’ve been keeping a secret all year long. 2 55 porsche spyder outlaw recreations the way I always saw them in my head, @jonsibal saw my vision and went nuts w the renderings. Swipe to see the renders that were made before I even had the cars. Cars are the same but done in completely different styles. I’ve always been really selfish w my cars, this is the first time I wanted to build something for my brother Ed and our good friend Alan. @ed_e55 @sm0kdogg Thanks to all of our sponsors and everyone that helped out, starting with Greg @vintagemotorcarsca @hre_wheels @vibrant_performance @augmentwheels @button_built @aemelectronics @i_wire @meguiars @haltechecu @chasingjs @dnicle @rj_devera @budnikwheels @speedsterman562 @jaycee_vw @lacostebob @tirestickers @colorespc @toyotires @jonsibal thanks to my upholstery family Chore Manuel Kiki, my polisher Antonio and Pedro the powdercoat king my laser guy @javis929 @carwraps1 thanks to @iamstanchen for getting us that crazy spot inside the Toyo tread pass, we really went hard this year and fucked sema up in every way possible, making the top 12 Battle Of The Builders was more than dream come true. Already plotting on next year, better be ready for some wild shit! Both cars will be for sale after a few shoots. Big thank you to Calvin for letting us use the big boy rig and all that you do for us. @truck_build_ram_life
Part 2 of our Sema builds, this little 550 has tons of one off detailed pieces and is Subi turbo powered with around 400hp and weight in at around 1300 lbs. The brown one sold this one is now available. Thanks to the amazing @_crvn_ for the porn. Merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah @sm0kdogg @hre_wheels @dnicle @i_wire @aemelectronics @toyotires @teamtoyousa @iamstanchen @jonsibal @vintagemotorcarsca @ @page.one @vibrant_performance @tirestickers
Thankful for all these amazing photographers in my life, new set by @keep_1t_300 of my brothers new Spyder