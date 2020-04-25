This Icelandic tourist attraction uses a crazy truck to drive you into a glacier

The vehicle weighs 20 tons and has 8-wheel drive

Apr 25th 2020 at 8:00PM

Transcript: Travel into a glacier. This Icelandic tourist attraction lets you travel into a man-made ice tunnel. The ice tunnel and caves are located on Iceland’s second largest glacier, Langjokull. A massive truck is needed to tackle the extreme conditions. A redesigned KAT1 from MAN Trucks with eight-wheel drive is used for the tour. It’s equipped with large tires and a system that deflates and inflates the tires, so changing road conditions aren’t an issue. The 20-ton ex-NATO truck can traverse up to 4,256 feet, and tackles rocks, snow and mud with ease. Once at the ice cave, guests exit the truck and can venture into the ice tunnel on foot.

