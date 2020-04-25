Transcript: Travel into a glacier. This Icelandic tourist attraction lets you travel into a man-made ice tunnel. The ice tunnel and caves are located on Iceland’s second largest glacier, Langjokull. A massive truck is needed to tackle the extreme conditions. A redesigned KAT1 from MAN Trucks with eight-wheel drive is used for the tour. It’s equipped with large tires and a system that deflates and inflates the tires, so changing road conditions aren’t an issue. The 20-ton ex-NATO truck can traverse up to 4,256 feet, and tackles rocks, snow and mud with ease. Once at the ice cave, guests exit the truck and can venture into the ice tunnel on foot.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2020 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.