This Supercase uses motors to make traveling less annoying

This could be a great accessory once all this madness is overwith

Apr 25th 2020 at 8:30AM

Transcript: A super case for super easy travel. SuperCase is an electric suitcase designed to make travel with heavy luggage easy. It uses a pair of powerful brushless motors that makes fully loaded luggage feel as light as a feather. SuperCase syncs with your walking or running speed regardless of the slope you’re traveling on. Travel over a variety of terrains with the hollow air-trap, anti-puncture tires. SuperCase also has a Bluetooth auto-lock function, GPS locator, and much more.

