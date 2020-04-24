Subaru has issued a safety recall for select examples of the 2019 Outback wagon, Ascent SUV, Legacy sedan, and Impreza hatchback. These vehicles might have a fuel pump that could stop working and cause the engine to stall.

Between June 18, 2018, and February 25, 2019, Subaru believes it installed fuel pumps that could have a defect. According to filed recall documents, these vehicles might have low-pressure fuel pumps with "an impeller that was manufactured with a lower density." Should that impeller be exposed to solvent drying for longer periods of time, it could crack. Subaru says cracks could lead to "excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation."

If the impeller becomes too deformed, it will interfere with the proper functionality of the fuel pump, and the fuel pump could stutter or shut off completely. Should this occur, the car might throw up a check engine or malfunction indicator light, or the vehicle could stall without the ability to restart.

In total, the recall affects 188,207 vehicles, and Subaru expects 4% of that lot has the defect. This includes 86,278 Outbacks, 40,950 Ascents, 40,797 Imprezas, and 20,182 Legacy sedans.

As a remedy, Subaru will replace the low-pressure fuel pump for free. The recall will begin June 5, 2020. Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for more information.

