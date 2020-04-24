Back in January, Kia announced something it called its “Plan S” strategy. The $25 billion plan broadly outlines its targets for electric vehicles, with the highlight being plans to sell 11 battery-electric models by the end of 2025, including launching its first dedicated new EV here in the U.S. in 2021. Now we have some new details on what the Korean automaker has in mind for the latter, plus a juicy new tidbit about a new plug-in hybrid coming later this year.

It comes via a scripted Earth Day video message between Neil Dunlop, product and technology PR manager, who’s shown wandering around a forest, and Steve Kosowski, manager of Kia’s long-range strategy, product strategy and mobility, who’s quarantined at home. Kosowski calls Plan S “a preemptive shift” away from being a traditional manufacturer of combustion vehicles to one focused on electric vehicles, electrified vehicles and mobility.

First up will be a dedicated new PHEV model coming to the U.S. by year’s end. There are no real details offered, but Kosowski brings up the HabaNiro crossover and Imagine concepts as examples of Kia’s design excellence and innovation. The brand has already said the Imagine will go into production within one or two years, but it was never clear whether the “large C-segment car,” as they described it, would make it here.