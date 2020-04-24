Ford is famously remaking its lineup by phasing out cars like the Focus and Taurus while doubling down on high-riding crossovers and SUVs like the forthcoming Bronco and Bronco Sport. But while the automaker offers high-performance ST versions of stalwart ‘ute models like the Explorer and Edge, a new report from Ford Authority suggests we shouldn’t anticipate an Escape ST.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the company’s product plans, FA says Ford has no plans to make a performance version of its best-selling crossover, despite rumors (and hopes) to the contrary.

If true, that would leave the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline-four, which makes 275 pound-feet of torque, as the most powerful Escape variant available. It also leaves customers driving aging Focus STs in a bind. The Escape is built on the same platform as the Focus and borrows much of its styling, albeit for about $5,000 more, so those customers are now looking at jumping up to a much larger Edge ST or Explorer ST, which start well above $40,000 and $50,000, respectively.

It’s also a curious decision, given that Ford offers a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four mill as an option in the all-wheel drive Lincoln Corsair, which rides on the same platform as the Escape. That engine is rated at 295 hp and 310 lb-ft.

Ford only whetted enthusiasts’ hopes when it brought a pair of modified 2020 Escapes to SEMA last fall, including an Air Design USA Ford Escape Sport Hybrid, a lowered version of the crossover that sported a sharp, two-tone black-and-white paint job, 20-inch wheels and Pirelli tires, plus Borla cat-black exhaust with black chrome tips. So for now, that’s probably as close as we’ll get to imagining what could’ve been.

Ford Authority says the same lack of plans for an ST variant holds true for the Kuga, which is essentially the overseas version of the Escape. Ford reportedly will soon offer the Puma ST with the same 1.5-liter turbo inline-three engine that features in the European Fiesta ST, but we don’t get that compact crossover here in the states.

