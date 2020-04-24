Ferrari has manufactured more thermoplastic valves than high-horsepower supercars in recent weeks in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the unexpected shift hasn't disrupted its plans to expand its range. The company confirmed the two models it planned to introduce later in 2020 remain on schedule.

"We're always planning to do something more, and we intend to make some news. We will launch two models by the end of the year," affirmed Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's commercial chief, in an interview with Autocar.

He added the brand — which has been independent since 2016 — is always looking at entering new segments of the market. "Potentially every segment is of interest to us, with the caveat that Ferrari is in the luxury sports car business," he explained. That means it won't put its name on something along the lines of a Mazda Miata, but it opens the door to shapes and body styles that defy the conventional definition of what a car with the Prancing Horse emblem on its nose should look like. One is an SUV, though it's not due out until 2022 at the earliest.

Galliera did not shed light on the two cars Ferrari will introduce in 2020. Recent spy shots tell us an updated version of the Portofino is around the corner, though we're hoping what looks like a mild face-lift of an existing car isn't one of the two new additions announced. We've also caught the firm testing an electrified powertrain it's hiding under a lightly modified 488 GTB body (pictured), but it's difficult to accurately tell what we're looking at. Earlier rumors point to a hybrid powertrain built around Ferrari's first road-going V6 engine since it phased out the curvaceous Dino 246 in 1974. The plug-in powertrain will deliver 720 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque.

Additional information about Ferrari's upcoming new models will emerge in the coming months. We might learn more at the 2020 edition of the New York Auto Show, which was postponed from April to August.

Meanwhile, workers are slowly returning to Ferrari's two factories in Modena and Maranello, Italy. The company's "Back on Track" plan calls for testing staff members and suppliers for COVID-19 before allowing them back inside either factory. 500 out of the 4,000 workers the company employees had been screened as of April 21.

