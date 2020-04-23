A 70-year-old car discovered buried in a back garden was covered up by its original owner because it was too expensive to repair.

John Brayshaw, 40, found the 1950s Ford Popular 103E inches beneath the topsoil in his West Yorkshire lawn while building a deck in his garden.

He has since discovered the classic car was buried there in 1964 by previous homeowner Harold Lyles after mechanics wrote it off. Second World War veteran and former electrician Lyles later decided to bury it in order to avoid paying for the Ford to be scrapped.

The car was reportedly buried as a time capsule by its previous owner. (SWNS)

The mystery of the buried car was solved after Lyles’ son got in touch with Brayshaw after seeing a story on it in the news.

"It's absolutely fantastic to have the answers to the mystery. I'm over the moon to have found the car and put a story to it,” Brayshaw said.

"It's amazing that his family is still around, and I'm glad they have got to see this."

Lyles initially left the vehicle in the garden after it broke, where his two sons used it as a play den for a while.

The car was buried by former Mr Lyles after it was written off. (SWNS)

They eventually decided to turn it into a time capsule and bury the Ford to be found by later generations.

Lyles enlisted the help of his brother, who was a local builder, to use soil to backfill the 7x10-feet hole in his lawn.

He also buried a 1940s valve radio with artifacts of the time including milk bottles and a medicine bottle.

Lyles, who lived at the house in Heckmondwike from 1964 until his death in 1987, told his sons he hoped they would be of interest to whoever found it.

Speaking after the Ford’s rediscovery, widow Margaret Lyles, 91, said: "I giggled like mad when I first heard the car had been found. It was lovely to hear it had been found, it brought back lots of great memories.”

Several items were found within the car's rusted bodywork. (SWNS)

His grandson Damian, 41, added: "Only close friends and family knew about what happened. My grandad was a private man.

"My father told me over the phone at first – when he saw it on the news, he shouted out the number plate and cracked up laughing.

"My nan laughed like the ‘ummers when she found out it had been found.

"She remembers helping to push the thing into the hole before my great uncle poured earth over it.

"It's lovely that it has been found as it brings back lovely memories of my grandad.”