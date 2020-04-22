Transcript: Electric drift cart. Crazy Cart XL from Razor is a mini go-kart that lets you drive and drift. Powered by a 36V rechargeable battery, it has a top speed of 14 mph. Activate drift mode by lifting the drift bar and create drifting tricks. There’s even an arrow that helps you aim the cart toward where you want it to go. Crazy Cart XL has a 40-minute operating time with a fully charged battery. It's suitable for ages 16 and up and currently retails for $649.

Get yours here: https://fave.co/2ybb4oK

