Summer is just around the corner and with most of us staying home a lot more than usual, now might be a good time to set up some fun activities to keep the kids busy. A great one might be a backyard driving school! All you really need for that is something with wheels, some protective equipment, and maybe some cones and sidewalk chalk. From there, you just need a little creativity. If you're looking to pick up some gear, check out these potential ideas below.

Franklin Sports MLS Flexi Cones (4ct) - $4.99



There's not a whole lot to this product. These are just good old fashioned orange cones ready to be set up any way you like. They're flexible, so you won't have to worry about them getting run over, and if you somehow manage to irreparably mangle one, great news, it's only 5 bucks for a 4 pack. You can pick some up right here.

Play Day Ultimate Sidewalk Chalk Set 80 Pcs w/ Carrying Case, Stencils & Holders - $35.00

Here's another staple from our childhoods. Sidewalk chalk has certainly evolved in the past few decades, but its core remains the same. Sure, they pre-sharpen it now and apparently put it in weird brass-knuckle-like containers, but at the end of the day it's not about what the chalk looks like, it's about what you do with it. This stuff is great for creating tracks on the ground for kids to follow, faux road signs, and more for your backyard (or driveway) driving school. And of course, the kids will love drawing with it too! You can pick some up right here.

Razor Graffiti Scooter - $25.00

You can't have a driving school without a sick set of wheels. Razor scooters have, believe it or not, completely stood the test of time and are still a popular toy today in 2020. Obviously your kid isn't going to be "driving" in the traditional sense on one of these, but it's still a fun way for them to zip around some cones and feel that all-important sense of speed. If you're looking for something more traditional for them to drive, don't worry, we've got some ideas below. If you're looking to pick up a scooter, you can do that right here, and if you're the type that doesn't like to let anything go to waste, well great news, you can actually attach your sidewalk chalk to the scooter too. What a wild world we live in.

Wipeout Dry Erase Pad Set - $10.00

One phrase always seems to be top of mind for anything driving or child related and that phrase is "safety first." When many of us Autobloggers were growing up, it was unfortunately seen as uncool to pad up and protect yourself from danger. Thankfully, it seems like the stigma is ever so slowly receding to allow kids and adults alike to feel confident wearing their safety gear. These pads are not only protective, but you can also draw any design on them to make your child feel as cool as possible while wheeling around the neighborhood. You can check out the pads right here.

Schwinn Factor Child Helmet - $19.99

This is basically a continuation of the above suggestion, since this is the mother of all safety equipment, a helmet. Helmets are extraordinarily important accessories that every child should have. Do they look kind of goofy? Sure, but they can also prevent brain injury, which if you're not aware is a pretty important thing to try to avoid at all costs. Also, if you're the kind of person who shames other people for wearing bike helmets, stop that. You're probably the worst and everyone silently judges you. Anyways, check out this helmet right here for 20 bucks.

Rollplay Kids' Ride On 6V Mercedes-Benz GL450 SUV - $225.00

If you didn't think we were going to end on one of these bad boys then think again. A ride-on electric car like this is the holy grail of backyard driving for a kid. You could get something a little more rugged-looking, like this Jeep knock-off for $180, or even go a little more search-and-rescue with something like this fire truck for $70. For our money though, the coolest thing your kid could possibly be rolling around the neighborhood in is a Mercedes-Benz GL450 SUV, or this toy version at least. It's a solid recreation of the real vehicle, with top speeds of up to a blistering 2.5 mph (okay we're being a little cheeky there but seriously would you want this to go much faster? Kids seem to be able to disappear to get into mischief in the blink of an eye as it is). It also includes the 6V battery with charger, and all of the memories your child will inevitably make with it. If you want your kid to be the coolest one on the block this summer, you can set them up with this Benz right here for $225.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

