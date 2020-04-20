It hasn't even been a full month since Chrysler issued a recall for 425,588 Ram 1500s, 1500 Classics, and Jeep Compass vehicles due to faulty windshield wipers, yet Ram trucks are already back in the recall news roll. This time, Chrysler has recalled 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickups that have an accessory bed step.

NHTSA campaign No. 20V207000, published April 9, 2020, states that, "In certain side loading conditions, the bed step may unexpectedly fail while in use." More specifically, recall documents reveal that certain pressure could crack the the mounting bracket that holds the step in place. This potentially could cause injury.

In total, the recall affects 37,580 vehicles, and the report estimates 100% of those vehicles have the defect. Of the more than 35,000 affected, 25,822 of those are 2019-2020 Ram 2500 pickups, and 11,758 are Ram 3500 pickups.

To remedy the situation, Chrysler will replace all affected bed step support braces for free. Chrysler says it expects the recall to begin May 29, 2020.