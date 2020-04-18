Meet Sherp the Ark

An amphibious, all-terrain beast

Apr 18th 2020 at 4:00PM

Transcript: Sherp the Ark is an amphibious all-terrain beast. It's designed to tackle harsh terrains and overcome great distances. On land it has a top speed of 18.6 mph and 3.7 mph on water. The tire pressure can be easily adjusted to accommodate different terrains or payloads. Sherp the Ark is modular so you can transform it to fit almost any need. It can be a cargo hauler, living module, a medical vehicle, a massive transport for up to 21 people, and much more. 

