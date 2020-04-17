Classic car gatherings are just one of the many things we miss during this coronavirus social-distancing period, so Radwood, the vintage car event that celebrates all rides '80s and '90s, is going virtual with a #VRADWOOD on Instagram this weekend.

The moratorium on large in-person gatherings comes at a terrible time for Radwood, which has been riding a wave of popularity. From two events in California 2017, Radwood has grown to five in 2018, and a dozen in 2019. This year, things kicked off with Radwood Austin in February, but planned events in South Carolina and Philadelphia have been postponed. Additional 2020 locations and dates have yet to be announced.

To participate in the virtual gathering, in which the winners will receive actual prizes, submit a picture of your '80s or '90s "car, bike, outfit, or accessory" to Instagram with the tags @radwoodofficial, #VRadwood, #RadAtHome, and #Hagerty. Participants are asked to submit a single post per vehicle with up to 10 slides and include year/make/model "plus a brief description of why you think it's Rad." Click through the photos above (taken at previous Radwood shows) to get an idea.

Submissions are open from 11 am (EDT) / 8 am (PDT) on Saturday to 11 am (EDT) / 8 am (PDT) on Sunday. Judges will nominate a slate of finalists, with the winners decided by popular vote beginning at 3 pm Eastern / noon Pacific at radwood.org/vradwood. The categories are Raddest Dressed, Raddest Accessory, Raddest Motorcycle, Raddest Truck, Raddest Domestic, and Raddest Import.

Radwood impresario Bradley Brownell said, "We are so excited that Radwood shows have been a hit all over the country, and we can continue that with some '80s and '90s love across Cyberspace. The community needs an outlet, and hopefully this is it! We can't meet up in person, but this is the next best thing."

