As a historic boutique automaker, Morgan has developed special relationships with those who sell its unique vehicles. One of the company's longest-lasting partnerships is with Dutch dealership Louwman Exclusive, a specialty seller that focuses mostly on Morgans, McLarens and Maseratis. As a way to show appreciation and to celebrate 60 years of working together, Morgan has released three special-edition vehicles, two Plus Six models, and a 3 Wheeler.

Morgan will build only five LE60 special editions. Two Plus Six models will be painted in Ice Blue, two others will wear Scintilla Silver, and one 3 Wheeler is done up in Almond Green. Each car has several custom features that are meant to display Morgan's bespoke abilities.

Aside from the body color, the biggest difference between the two Plus Sixes is the wheels. The Ice Blue Six has gloss black 19-inch wheels that Morgan says are supposed to nod to wire wheels but with a more contemporary design. The blue Six also has yellow accents on the brake calipers, the spotlight casings, and with LE60 decals on the hood side vents. Inside, it has black pebble leather with contrasting yellow diamond stitching and an LE60-embroidered headrest. Matte tawny wood covers the dashboard and the tunnel top.

The silver Six has 18-inch "Speedster wheels" that kinda look like steelies. More yellow is found on this car on the brake calipers, in a yellow stripe across the hood that nods to traditional Morgan hood straps, and on the grille with a painted number 6. Yellow horizontal stitching further differentiates this car, and the dashboard and tunnel top color match the body.

The 3 Wheeler features more yellow in the form of the brake calipers, the spotlight casings, and an LE60 front body panel logo. Black wire wheels, wheel covers, exhaust covers and suspension bits add a third dimension to the color scheme. Inside, leather covers nearly every surface and features contrasting yellow diamond stitching. The powertrains of the Plus Six and 3 Wheeler remain untouched.

Morgan didn't go into pricing or release details, but we have a hunch these are likely already spoken for.