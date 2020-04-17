If you're anything like us, you might be starting to notice that during your coronavirus quarantine your bones might have started creaking a little more than usual. You might feel a little more back pain, a little more stiffness in the joints, and a lot less energy. With everyone being stuck at home right now, people are getting less "natural" exercise than ever. It's good to relax, but we're human beings, our bodies are designed to move. So during this weird time we want to encourage everyone to not forget to be as active as you can. Take care of your health, mental and physical, and your body will reward you for it. Luckily, it's not nearly as expensive to get some decent exercise as some infomercials might make it seem. So rather than spending that extra 20 minutes tinkering in your garage tonight, why not spend it working up a light sweat? If you're not sure where to start, here are some accessories that might be helpful, all for under $15.

Ello Thrive 20oz Glass Water Bottle with Bamboo Lid - $12.99

This one is kind of a copout, but we just don't want it to go overlooked. One of the most important things to remember while working out is to stay hydrated. In this age of Mio, Gatorade, Red Bull, and more, people tend to forget about the reigning champ of all beverages: high quality H2O. Whether Americans take in enough water on a daily basis has become a hotly debated topic in the past few years, but it's probably better to err on the side of caution and make sure you're drinking at least a few glasses a day. This becomes especially important during exercise. Water keeps you hydrated, which is good for the body, and the feeling of taking a nice long drink of cold water after a tough workout is great for the mindset as well. You can pick up this water bottle here for $12.99 if you need one, but the real moral of this story is to make sure you're staying hydrated.

Ignite Walking Weights 2lb Set - $12.99

One of the techniques often suggested to help with staying sane in these crazy times is to simply get outside and go for a walk (while maintaining social distance, of course). Both sunlight and exercise can do wonders for your physical and mental health. If you're a walker, but you've been finding that you're not getting quite enough of a sweat worked up, consider adding some walking weights. These won't increase the load by much, the weights are only 2 pounds each, but any amount of extra weight forces your body to work just a little bit harder, which in this case likely means a little bit more benefit. You can pick up these walking weights here for $12.99.

Hand Grips 2pc - All In Motion™ - $4.99

Hand grips are one of those exercise accessories that often get overlooked, but depending on your goals they can be just as beneficial as a dumbbell set. For instance, if you're working from home doing a fair bit of typing, making use of hand grips can increase your hand strength and in turn can improve finger dexterity. Sure would be nice to lessen the amount of "fat finger" errors in your daily emails, right? Hand grips can also benefit musicians with hand strength, make it easier to lift "real" weights or heavy tools, and hey, for any Alfa 4C owners out there, maybe you'll get a little extra control wrangling that thing around corners with no power steering. If you're interested, you can pick these up for just $4.99.

GoFit Flat Power Resistance Bands - 5lb, 10lb, 15lb - $14.99

Resistance bands are pretty common. You've probably seen these at your local gym or in the fitness aisle at Target and thought, "There's no way you can get a good workout with those." If that sounds like you, I'm happy to tell you that you couldn't be more wrong. Resistance bands are a great tool for strength and endurance training. Much like any accessory, the magic is all in how you use it. It's important to pick the right band for the right exercise, and of course, it's important that you pick the right resistance for you. From there, hop on YouTube, look up some exercises, and get moving. You can grab this set of bands for $14.99 right now.

Speed Rope Gray - All In Motion™ - $5.99

Jump ropes are still one of the kings of cardio. If you haven't jumped rope since your school days, we bet you'll find this way tougher than you remember. Not too much to say about this one, it's pretty straightforward. Just whip it around yourself and jump. A few of the reviewers of this particular product seem to be having trouble adjusting the length, so be aware of that, but if you're handy with knot tying, we think you'll probably be able to figure out a way to make it work for the super low price of $5.99.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.