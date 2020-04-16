Manhart Performance founder Christoph Erfurt holds a simple ethos for his company: “We turn good cars into very special cars.“ For 2020, Manhart launched a new program that attempts to do just that with the Toyota GR Supra.

Manhart has upgraded the Supra to have more power, better handling, and some extra style points. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 under the hood originally makes 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque, but with Manhart's MHtronik powerbox, electronic control unit (ECU) remapping, and a new exhaust system, the Supra is said to produce 440–450 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The new exhaust is a stainless steel system with valve control and OPF-delete pipes. The four 3.9-inch tailpipes can be ordered in black or carbon fiber, and a Manhart downpipe with a 300-cell HJS catalytic converter is also available.

Manhart also altered the Supra's ride with suspension and wheel updates. The Supra 450 is available with either a Manhart-tuned three-way coilover kit from KW Suspensions or lowering springs by H&R. The brakes remain stock, but they hide behind new Manhart Concave One wheels with a diamond polish. The front wheels are 9x20, while the rears are 10.5x20. Decals striped across the side of the car offer a finishing touch.

Full details, and other Manhart creations, can be found at manhart-performance.de.