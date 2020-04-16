Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

Air purification is on all of our minds right now. Even though it's recommended that you remain isolated at home, many of us still need to travel by car, either to our jobs in critical businesses or simply to pick up the week's groceries. By placing an air purifier like the Autowit Air Purifier in your car, you can feel that much better about the air you're breathing even while on the go.

The Autowit Fresh 2 True HEPA Car Air Purifier & Humidifier rids indoor air of pollution while adding moisture to the atmosphere. Its powerful three-stage air filtration removes 90% of atmospheric particulate matter (PM2.5), pollen, dust, smoke, and even unpleasant odors from your vehicle. As a humidifier, the small metal plate vibrates at an ultrasonic frequency to release water back into the air as a cool vapor.

Autowit Fresh 2 features four modes: automatic, silent, medium, and strong, so that you can create the exact atmosphere and humidity levels that you desire. On auto mode, the purifier detects air quality and adjusts as you drive around. Best yet, it's easy to find the perfect placement, as the device features an anti-spill mechanism. Simply plug it into any power source via the USB cord and tilt it at any angle.

Pick up the Autowit Fresh 2 True HEPA Car Air Purifier & Humidifier today for just $58.99 and save 26% off the list price. That's a bargain for clean air and peace of mind.

Price subject to change.