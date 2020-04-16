While we wouldn't call either the 2020 Ford Ranger or Ford Mustang GT lacking in power, we certainly don't complain when we can get more. And Ford Performance is offering more power for both vehicles with new ECU tunes from its ProCal range.

The Ranger's kit is more noteworthy, as it's the first for the truck from Ford directly. The kit includes a K&N high-flow drop-in air filter and the equipment needed to upload the new engine and transmission tune. The company claims an extra 45 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 60 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. Ford didn't specify if that's at the power and torque peaks, so we reached out for details and will update this post when we hear back. The tune also updates the shift timing and characteristics for the Ranger's 10-speed automatic, apparently giving it "crisper, more precise shifts." This isn't the first engine tune for the Ranger on the market, other companies have released their own, but a perk of the Ford example is that it's legal in all 50 states, yes, even California. It also comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or ASE certified technician.