While we wouldn't call either the 2020 Ford Ranger or Ford Mustang GT lacking in power, we certainly don't complain when we can get more. And Ford Performance is offering more power for both vehicles with new ECU tunes from its ProCal range.
The Ranger's kit is more noteworthy, as it's the first for the truck from Ford directly. The kit includes a K&N high-flow drop-in air filter and the equipment needed to upload the new engine and transmission tune. The company claims an extra 45 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 60 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. Ford didn't specify if that's at the power and torque peaks, so we reached out for details and will update this post when we hear back. The tune also updates the shift timing and characteristics for the Ranger's 10-speed automatic, apparently giving it "crisper, more precise shifts." This isn't the first engine tune for the Ranger on the market, other companies have released their own, but a perk of the Ford example is that it's legal in all 50 states, yes, even California. It also comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or ASE certified technician.
The Mustang kit isn't as ground-breaking, as it's basically the same kit for the 2015 to 2017 models, but now available for 2018 to 2020. In addition to the tuning equipment, it comes with a high-flow intake with cone filter, as well as a larger 87-mm throttle body and adapter. Peak horsepower rises from 460 to 479, and peak torque jumps to 438 from 420. The car also sees gains across the rev band, and Ford touts an extra 42 pound-feet of torque at just 2,000 rpm. Just like the Ranger kit, these Mustang parts are 50-state legal and warrantied with certified installers.
Both kits should be available to purchase soon, either through your local Ford dealer or Ford Performance catalog and website. The Ranger kit costs $825, and the Mustang kit costs $1,275, no doubt due to the additional parts included.
