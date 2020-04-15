The next-gen Volkswagen Golf R hasn’t done a great job of hiding its secrets so far. That continues today with new spy shots of an uncamouflaged Golf R running around the Nürburgring.

Last we saw the Mk 8 Golf R, it was being put through its paces in winter testing. These latest shots reveal a new extended spoiler, large wheels and shiny blue brake calipers. That spoiler is of the greatest interest to us, though. It closely resembles the aftermarket spoiler for sale on VW’s parts and accessories website. Maybe Volkswagen is testing a new version of the spoiler to sell again, or maybe it’s totally new and will be offered through some option package from the factory. Either way, it looks great and adds some flair to the otherwise subdued Golf — the first Golf R we spied didn’t have the spoiler.

We also get a clear look at the unique front fascia on the Golf R. The side venting is unique to the R, and it’s a huge departure from the GTI’s new, distinctive honeycomb look. Traditionalists will enjoy it, but those seeking something new and unique will likely gravitate toward the GTI design. The last thing we’ll note is the seat design seen through the front windshield. They look mighty aggressive, with big bolsters to hold you in at places like the Nürburgring.