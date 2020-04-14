Fiat Chrysler is recalling an estimated 425,588 Jeep Compass SUVs and Ram 1500 pickups to fix windshield wipers that may not be adequately secured.

The voluntary recall involves Jeep Compass models and Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classics from the 2019 and 2020 model years built before March 3 of this year. FCA says it knows of no related injuries or accidents related to the issue, which involves a fastener that is supposed to connect windshield-wiper arms not being secured sufficiently. The new wiper nut was first introduced into production at a Detroit-area plant that builds the Ram 1500 on April 28, 2019. Left unaddressed, it could affect a driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

One owner of a 2019 Compass in Wichita, Kan., filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June 2019 and said the windshield wiper came off during a storm the day the vehicle was purchased.

FCA says it will begin contacting affected customers later this month to arrange a free repair. Customers can also contact their dealer if their wipers don’t sufficiently clear their windshield, or if the wiper arms get stuck and don’t return to the rest position when de-activated. Customers can also contact customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

The recall also affects an estimated 76,280 vehicles in Canada and 3,280 in Mexico.