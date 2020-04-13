A tag on the Cars.com for-sale listing of a particular white-over-red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette deems the price a "fair deal," but in reality, that would only be true on opposite day. Dozens of dealerships and owners are looking to make a quick buck and have listed their C8 Corvettes well above MSRP, but this car stands above the overpriced crowd with an asking price of $159,880. Sure, it has a long list of add-ons and options, but no C8 is worth that much.

C8 No. 1G1Y82D48L5100061, which is located at Silicon Auto Group near Austin, Texas, is currently for sale on numerous online retail sites such as Cars.com, Autotrader, and eBay Motors. On all three of those sites, it is the most expensive 2020 Corvette by $20,000-30,000.

The car in question is a C8 3LT with Arctic White paint and an Adrenaline Red and Jet Black interior, which starts at $71,945 MSRP, with destination charges included. It also has a the $4,850 carbon fiber ground effects package that is no longer available due to supply, $995 full-length Carbon Flash Metallic racing stripe, a $995 Engine Appearance Package, a $1,495 Front Lift Memory, and a $5,000 Z51 Performance Package (Z51 performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, a performance rear axle ratio, Z51 performance suspension, a heavy-duty cooling system, performance exhaust, Z51 front splitter, Z51 rear spoiler and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires). The car also comes with an extra set of wheels and an extra spoiler.

More options include $2,695 19-inch front and 20-inch rear five-trident-spoke black-painted-painted aluminum wheels, a $100 Battery Protection Package, $1,895 Magnetic Ride Control, a $1,150 Carbon Flash Metallic wing, $595 red-painted brake calipers, a $995 transparent roof panel and $100 Carbon Flash Metallic painted side mirrors. Inside, the C8 has $395 Torch Red seat belts, $395 two-tone seats and $1,500 carbon fiber interior trim.

Here's how that's all listed by the seller:

THE ALL NEW C8 CORVETTE IS SOLD OUT FOR 2020 AND 2021. SILICON HAS THE VEHICLE IN STOCK AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY. ONE OF A KIND 2020 CHEVY CORVETTE 6.2L 3LT Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION PERFORMANCE EXHAUST PERFORMANCE REAR AXLE RATIO ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL Z51 REAR SPOILER HIGH PERFORMANCE MICHELIN TIRES RUN FLAT HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM VISIBLE CARBON FIBER GROUND EFFECTS 19 FRONT, 20 REAR 5 TRIDENT SPOKE BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL INTERIOR TRIM CARBON FIBER CLUSTER SURROUND AND CONSOLE DOOR SWITCH PANELS FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH MEMORY

By our calculations, all those extra options put this Corvette at $96,595, including destination. Give or take the unspecified extra parts, that means this is a markup of about $60,000, or about than the starting price of a stock 2020 Corvette 1LT. When asked why the car was listed for so much, a Silicon Auto Group rep told us "I don't really know how to answer that question," but said that he has people to pay, and that this is a unicorn and the only one in the world like it.

Several other C8s follow closely behind that price at $135,000, $129,989, $129,900, and $125,000. On Cars.com, there are at least 30 C8s listed at $100,000 or more. This happens with the launch of any new performance vehicle, but Corvettes from the 2020 model year were further made collectible by the truncated production caused by the coronavirus.

Related Video: