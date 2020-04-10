In news we never thought we’d ever hear today, the Daytona International Speedway is officially a coronavirus drive through testing site. Per the Daytona Beach News Journal, testing has officially begun at the track, with the first tests being run this morning.

We’ve seen makeshift hospitals pop up to take care of coronavirus patients at auto show buildings so far. Some of those include the New York Auto Show’s Javits Center, Detroit Auto Show’s TCF Center (formerly Cobo Hall) and the Chicago Auto Show’s McCormick Place. And now, a racetrack is a testing site.

It makes perfect sense for a racetrack to house a drive through test site. Miles of open pavement make for appropriate places to queue, and nobody is using them with nearly every motorsports competition canceled or postponed.

ClickOrlando.com reported that the site (run by AdventHealth) can handle 500 or more tests per day. The coincidence is not lost on us, using the number 500 for testing at Daytona. Both high profile races at Daytona already happened this year (Daytona 500 and the 24 Hours of Daytona). They’re always early on the calendar, taking advantage of Florida’s warm weather for racing in winter.

If you happen to be in the Orlando area, testing is taking place every day of the week at the track. Results are said to come in after 48 hours.

