Here’s our second sighting of what might be the ultra high performance Porsche Cayenne Coupe GT. We wrote about the possibility of the car’s existence nearly a year ago, and the first spy photos surfaced at the beginning of this year.

Just like before, the dual exhaust exits toward the center of the rear bumper, and the regular exhaust exits are filled in with plastic coverings. We also got to listen to the spicy exhaust note, thanks to a spy video our shooters managed to capture. The driver never did any full throttle pulls, but there’s no hiding how loud this Cayenne Coupe is with this exhaust. We dig the sound and hope the production car sounds just as good (video directly below).

There are a few things about this test car that are worth noting. For one, it doesn’t have Porsche’s center locking wheels. We’re all accustomed to seeing that type of wheel fitted to Porsche GT models of the past, but if Porsche does decide to make a GT version of the Cayenne Coupe, then it’ll already be passing a ton of boundaries that seemed impossible to cross two decades ago. The brakes inside those wheels also look a whole lot like those on the Turbo S E-Hybrid model, which are absolutely gargantuan. Previous spy photos didn’t show us the spoiler in its raised position, but these running shots do. As we sit here scrutinizing the funky looking spoiler, it doesn’t look any different from the one fitted to the standard Turbo.

So, the biggest indicators that there’s something even more potent under this Cayenne Coupe’s hood are the exhaust and the hanging report from last year. Also, with the Turbo S E-Hybrid already here, what other high performance version of the Cayenne Coupe could Porsche be putting together? The rumor is that it will have a higher-output 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 — the Lamborghini Urus is proof that’s possible.

We hypothesized a GT5 name before, but Porsche hasn’t announced anything official on an even higher performance Cayenne yet. And heck, all this GT nonsense could end up not happening anyway, and we could be looking at a calmer GTS variant up above with a de-tuned version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 like the Panamera GTS. However, if a GT does come this year, expect it to take up the mantle as one of the fastest (if not the fastest) SUVs in the world. It should be rather quick around a racetrack, too.

Related video: