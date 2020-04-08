An array of 2019 and 2020 FCA vehicles are being recalled over faulty backup camera software that doesn’t meet federal regulations. According to recall documents, the backup camera may not turn off “until a drive cycle ends.” That’s far longer than the 10-second linger time allowed by the rules, so FCA has to recall all of the vehicles to implement a fix. We’ve listed all of the vehicles involved below.

It’s an extensive list encompassing a huge chunk of FCA’s lineup in the United States. In total, FCA is recalling 318,537 vehicles. They must be equipped with the 8.4-inch or 12-inch infotainment system for the problem to present itself. FCA expects the recall to start on May 22 this year and will begin to notify owners soon.

To fix the vehicles that may be affected, FCA plans to update the infotainment system at the dealer (if only over-the-air updates were possible). If you’ve noticed a screen that’s sluggish to relinquish its hold on the backup camera feed (or maybe never does), then you have this recall to look forward to.

