With an endless parade of spy photos, it's starting to seem as if the new Ford Bronco is never going to get here. For those who have grown tired of waiting, this last-generation full-size Bronco up for auction right now on eBay might fit the bill. Surfaced by Barn Finds, this 1992 Bronco has just 2,002 miles, and is trumpeted by its seller, thebroncoman.com, as the best in the world.

While we can't vouch for that claim, the pictures do show a 28-year-old Ford that looks new inside and out. The paint, the chrome, the wheels, the hardtop all appear unmarked. The underside is largely free of surface rust. The interior, similarly, looks factory-fresh. You can almost smell the vinyl off-gassing.

The seller says this Bronco has been in a climate-controlled garage since new. Evidently it ventured outside for dealer oil changes — there is a stack of receipts — but little else.

Intriguingly, this is an ultra-low-spec base-model Bronco Custom. It's powered by the 4.9-liter straight-six, paired with a five-speed manual stirred by one of the longest shift levers around. The Bronco does have 4-wheel drive, but no air-conditioning. The radio is an AM/FM unit, and the windows are crank operated. The seats are vinyl, and so is the floor covering.

The auction set to end on Wednesday at 8 pm. Bidding so far is approaching $27,000, and the reserve remains unmet. Clearly, this near-new Bronco is not going to go cheap. But for the impatient Bronco fan, it may be worth it.