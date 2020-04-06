Mopar Insiders had a look at the Jeep Cherokee build page and found a new Latitude Lux trim among the 10 trims available. Plopped in the middle of the lineup, the Latitude Lux sits above all other Latitude models and the Altitude, and just below the Limited model. MI writes that 44% of Cherokee buyers either took home the entry-level Latitude or the Latitude Plus, so a more fully-featured trim playing off the Latitude name could entice even more shoppers. Outside, the Latitude Lux goes for dark trim around the greenhouse instead of the chrome surrounds on the Latitude Plus. And whereas the Plus comes standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder, the Lux can only be had with the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6.

Much more happens inside, where the Lux gains equipment from two of the four optional packages available on the Plus. The Lux automatically comes with the $695 Advanced Safety Group, which upgrades with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and rain-sensitive windshield wipers. Five of the seven items found in the $995 Cold Weather Group come standard, too, those being Nappa leather seats, heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start, and a windshield wiper de-icer, only omitting the engine block heater and all-season floor mats. The front passenger seat also gets power and lumbar adjustment. The only two optional packages left for a Lux build are the Comfort/Convenience Group and the Trailer-Tow Group.

After the $1,495 destination charge, the Latitude Lux in front-wheel drive starts at $31,395, or $32,895 in 4x4 trim. Adding the same options to a front-wheel drive Latitude Plus results in price of $32,725, a difference of $1,330. But remember that's not exactly apple-to-apples, since the Plus would have an engine block heater and floor mats, but can't be optioned with dark trim around the glasshouse. With the front-wheel-drive Cherokee Limited running $33,095, the Latitude Lux keeps a distance of $1,700 from the trim above.

While checking out the Cherokee build page, though, we noticed that the Overland trim, formerly the most expensive Cherokee at $39,990, has disappeared. The top of the mountain for now is the Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for $39,440.