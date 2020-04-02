Like the countless other automotive manufacturers that have closed as measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, electric vehicle startup Rivian announced on March 20, 2020, that it too was shutting down its facilities. For Rivian, the shutdowns mean a halt on building the production facility that will manufacture the upcoming R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV. The release dates of these vehicles will likely be pushed back, as a result.

When Rivian announced it was temporarily shutting down, it also said that it would continue to pay salaried and hourly workers during the shutdown. Roughly two weeks after that initial announcement, Rivian reconfirmed to Autoblog, "We remain committed to paying our team." Although the factory is currently on hold, Rivian's team has continued to work through the closures.

"The world has changed a lot in these last few weeks," Rivian said in an emailed statement. "We’ve shut down all Rivian facilities to protect our team and to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While this situation has required us to redefine workflows and rethink the ways we collaborate, it hasn’t stopped us from making progress. From living rooms, kitchen tables, backyards, basements and newly cleaned out closets, our team is continuing to work hard toward bringing our products to life."

Working or not, the delay of a completed factory means the delay of a completed product.

"This evolving new reality is not without impact on our program timing," Rivian said. "While we expect some level of delay, we are working to minimize the disruption to our launch schedule and as we better understand the extent of the impact, you will be the first to know." You, meaning the public.

When the R1T and R1S are eventually launched, they will each ride on Rivian's skateboard platform that includes the battery, drivetrain components, brakes, and suspension. Each all-wheel-drive vehicle will use a powertrain with four independent motors, which allows for torque vectoring. Rivian will offer three battery options of 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh, with ranges from 230 miles to 400-plus miles. For a blend of versatility, control, and comfort, the Rivian built the suspension with dynamic roll control, adaptive dampers, and adjustable air springs. The R1T is also estimated to have a tow rating of up to 11,000 pounds.

Separate from its own vehicles, Rivian has partnered with other manufacturers on future products, as well. The Illinois facility will help Ford and Lincoln produce high-end electric SUVs, and Rivian is also planning 100,000 vans for Amazon.

Before Rivian shut down its buildings, it produced a small video that was initially sent internally to show employees the progress that has been made at the Normal, Illinois factory. That video is now public and can be seen above.

Update: To keep our teams safe and slow the spread of COVID-19, we have shut down all Rivian facilities. We are committed to everyone on our team. Both our salaried and hourly workforce will continue to be paid during this shutdown. Stay safe everyone. — Rivian (@Rivian) March 20, 2020