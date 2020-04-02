The Kia Telluride has received a lot of deserved attention for its luxurious cabin that looks great and is put together using higher-end materials than is expected for the non-luxury three-row crossover segment. However, after spending time in the range-topping 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum, I think that its materials and construction are just as good, possibly better.

The earthy two-tone color scheme is distinctive, warm and generally inviting. The silver trim that wraps around the control binnacle like a fork is textured to make it look richer and more like actual metal. The wood trim on the dash and center console, be it real or not, is subtle and tasteful. The padded SofTex vinyl that covers much of the dash, doors and center console is pleasant to touch, while the real leather on the seats is buttery soft. All the switchgear is top notch, and I've already extolled the virtues of the widescreen infotainment system.

In the above video, you can see more clearly what I'm talking about as I thoroughly review the 2020 Highlander Platinum interior. I also discuss what's going on in the back seat, including the third-row space (or lack thereof).

The outgoing Highlander's cabin was actually perfectly competitive, but with its elevated design and greater materials variety, the 2020 Highlander is just that much stronger. I think the Telluride and, to a lesser extent, the Hyundai Palisade cabins are still classier and eye-pleasing, but the Highlander Platinum is a clear aesthetic upgrade beyond the more utilitarian Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent, vehicles with which it frequently gets compared.

