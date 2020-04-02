What we like about the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S | Behind the Wheel S02 // E11

We take the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe out for a spin

Apr 2nd 2020 at 10:27AM

"Behind the Wheel" is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

In this episode, Senior Green Editor John Snyder and Producer Alex Malburg take the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe out for a quick ride. This car has been optioned with the Sport Chrono Package that greatly enhances the driving experience. 

Gear the Video team used to make this: 

