At the 2009 SEMA show, Vaughn Gittin Jr. opened up his Ready to Rock aftermarket account with the 2010 Ford Mustang RTR. The dealer-installed, $7,800 package added a smidge of extra horsepower and a lot of extra looks, Gittin Jr. saying at the time that the Mustang aftermarket wasn't doing enough "with regards to aesthetics." Now with a lineup of RTR packages for a number of Ford vehicles, the professional drifter and off-road racer is celebrating the first decade of his brand with a new pony car build, the 10th anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5. Gittin Jr. has created RTR Spec 5 builds before exclusively as special projects and race cars; the only road-going Spec 5 was a 460-horsepower, 2018 Mustang designed for Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7. RTR isn't wasting a chance to make an impression with this dealer package, commissioning Lebanon Ford Performance to build just 10 of what's billed as the "most epic representation of what RTR stands for, modern aggressive styling, easily drivable smile-inducing power, adjustable performance to suit customer’s needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with."

Making smoke like a drifter will come easy with a Ford Performance Phase 2 supercharger kit, likely the Roush unit Lebanon uses on its own Mustang builds. The blower twirls the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 up to 750 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque. The chassis has been beefed up to handle the extra power with upgrades like sturdier axle half shafts, RTR's Tactical Performance Coilovers, and RTR Tactical Performance front and rear sway bars.

Outside, the 10th anniversary coupe comes in one color: Lead Foot Grey. Buyers can choose one of six accent colors that appears outside in places like the front splitter, mirror caps, and rear fenders, those colors being Grabber Blue, Hyper Lime, Orange Fury, Race Red, and Space White. The pugilistic Spec 5 widebody kit screws on RTR upper and lower grilles, grille LED lights, multilayer front splitter, hood extractor vents, fender flares, side skirts, a rear wing and rear diffuser. All that rumble hunkers over a set of 20-inch RTR Aero 7 Forged wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 rubber. The interior picks up the same accent color as outside, plus RTR-branded floor mats, shift knob and graphics, plus a 10th anniversary dash plaque signed by the impresario.

The package adds $50,000 to the price of the donor Mustang, which means the limited-edition celebration costs nearly $87,000 before options — around $13,000 above the 760-hp 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.

