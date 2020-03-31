BMW is slowly revealing more of the 4 Series’ gigantic, vertical kidney grille. We’ve seen it on the Coupe in a couple different dresses of camouflage, but now we’re looking at the grille attached to the convertible version of the 4 Series. Or is the car attached to the grille? You tell us.

Autoblog Managing Editor Greg Rasa referred to it as the “Beaverian Motor Werks” 4 Series, an apt name for the chunky and giant grille revealed by missing camouflage. We get an idea of what this grille will look like with a legit front-mounted license plate on it now, too. It’s wide enough so that the European-spec plate can’t quite stretch from edge-to-edge, but it’s the tallness that has the internet so up in arms about this grille.

Everything else about this prototype looks how we’d expect it to, soft top convertible and all. The strakes and vents in the lower front fascia appear more aggressive than even the new M340i, protruding outward in a flashy design covered up well by camouflage. All the lights on this tester are production spec, full of sharp angles and generally looking the business. The huge, blocky exhaust tips are just like those seen on the M340i, and the blue brake calipers are also indicative of this car having a splash of M. In general, the car looks good, if you ignore the rodent teeth at the front. We’ll reserve final judgment for looking at a finished car in the flesh at an auto show (though who knows when that’ll happen now).

This prototype looks about as finished as they come from an appearance perspective. An official reveal could take place at some point this year via the internet. We can only hope to see it in person when it’s safe to emerge from our coronavirus quarantines again.

