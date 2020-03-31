It's Taco Tuesday and what better way to celebrate than to check out this sweet old first-generation Toyota Tacoma for auction on Bring a Trailer (ah, how about actually eating tacos? They're delicious. -Ed).

Some how, some way, somebody managed to put only 23,000 miles on this sweet little Cardinal Red extended cab 4x4 before selling to a dealer in Milwaukie, Oregon, which is a Portland suburb. Several body panel VIN tags are even shown in the gallery to ensure matching numbers, cause apparently that's just as important to the buyers of '97 Tacomas as it is '57 Corvettes.

The interior features gray cloth seats, which not surprisingly look brand new. Power comes from a 2.7-liter inline-four that's connected to a five-speed manual transmission, thus making it eligible for my inclusion hear on these Autoblogs. And don't worry about the frame, some undercarriage pictures show that there isn't any objectionable rust underneath.

Beyond that, not much more to add besides the Bring a Trailer auction goes until Monday April 6. I'm going to eat some tacos now (that's better. -Ed).

