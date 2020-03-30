Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

Since 2018, backup cameras have been required by law in all new cars in the United States, and for good reason. We all know the pain of tapping cars while parallel parking, or the danger of not seeing a person or object behind you. But when it comes to adding tech to an older vehicle, installing a camera has historically been expensive and time-consuming.

Enter the FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera. The license plate frame attaches to the front or back of your car and sends a live video stream right to an app on your phone in 1080p HD. It’s as easy as that.

The best part: no recharging, no maintenance. You simply install the frame with four screws, sync to your phone, and never again worry about scratches or dings from rubbing up too close to surrounding cars. The rechargeable battery is even powered by solar energy so you don't have to worry about a system crash because you forgot to replace the batteries.

The camera gives you a 170-degree viewing angle to see nearly everything going on in front or behind you. It’s waterproof and dustproof, and even comes with a one-year hardware warranty for good measure. To download the corresponding app, you’ll need Android 5.0 with 4.4 minimum or iPhone 4s or above with iOS7+1. As one Amazon customer wrote, "I found the FenSens to be a good supplement to my car’s existing backup cam. Having coverage for the front and back of the car allows for greater security when parking."

While installing a backup camera and screen at the dealership could cost you thousands

