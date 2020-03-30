A Washington state man riding shotgun in an old Buick was arrested after fleeing a hit-and-run incident and leading police on a high-speed chase on an Interstate freeway. Meanwhile, the driver, his pet pit bull, got off scot-free.

Such was the scene Sunday near Seattle, where police arrested a 51-year-old man from Lakewood, Wash., who told them he was teaching his dog how to drive. The man was apparently steering the car from the passenger seat.

Reports say the man, whose name was not released, was driving his 1996 Buick on Interstate 5 when he allegedly struck two vehicles in South Seattle near the Boeing Access Road and then fled north on I-5. The car was spotted on the interstate near the Snohomish River in Everett, and officials told KOMO-TV the vehicle was driving more than 100 miles per hour when they began pursuit. The vehicle left the freeway near the Stanwood exit — 57 miles north of the hit-and-run — and then drove onto the nearby Centennial Trail, a rails-to-trail bike path. The chase finally ended after police were able to deploy spike strips.

Police found the man seated in the passenger seat and his dog behind the wheel. The man appeared to have been steering for the canine.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run feeling eluding.