We've recently shared a number of new details about the 2021 Genesis G80 luxury sedan. And while we learned some interesting things about engines and such, we're still fixated on how gorgeous the car's interior is. The design itself is elegant, and minimalist thanks to a low dash, full-width air vents and few swoops, bends or creases in the panels. Fancy technology like a 3D instrument display and a huge 14.5-inch infotainment make it modern, too. It all really pops in the dark brown over dark blue color scheme that was revealed along with three other options now that the car's configurator is live. We're also fans of the all brown combination. You can see each choice in the gallery above.

Naturally, exterior colors have also been unveiled. There are 10 hues to pick from, and they're all fairly typical luxury car fare: dark colors and multiple shades of gray, white and black. They all look good on the G80's gracefully curving body, which we would argue is the best execution of the company's corporate design set by the Essentia coupe concept. The full list of colors is below, along with a gallery of them. Feel free to list your favorite builds in the comments.