Spanish legend Toni Bou does a motorcycle trials ride in his house

Those who know what's good for them, including much of the world population, are staying inside right now. As a result of the spread of the coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19 sickness outbreak, many cities, states and countries are under lockdown orders from various levels of government. It's the perfect time to get creative and find alternative ways to stay busy and self-entertained. For legendary Spanish motorcycle rider Toni Bou, that means doing a trials ride inside the house.

Asphalt & Rubber came across this fun clip of multiple-time world champion Bou, who A&R calls the greatest of all time, turning his house into an obstacle course. The Repsol Honda Team rider uses what appears to be a Honda Montesa Cota 4RT motorcycle to complete his morning routine. Once he gets up, and puts on what look like Crocs as shoes, he flicks his bike toward the bathroom, and does a wheelie to put the front wheel up on the counter while he brushes his teeth.

While mostly maintaining an even balance on the motorcycle, he then goes to the closet to get his full riding gear. After taking a ride downstairs in his elevator (none of this would be possible without a sprawling abode), he grabs his espresso and temporarily gets off his bike to build a couple quick obstacles. He uses his kitchen stools as bunny hop props and shows off the incredible control he has with his motorcycle.

Bou then takes his talents outside to use a small walled-in patio for some wall rides and more hops. For his last trick, Bou drives the motorcycle down a set of stairs, including a 180-degree turn, and puts it away on an elevated bike stand in his garage. Pretty amazing stuff. Check out the full video above and enjoy the resulting motorcycle trials YouTube hole you'll inevitably fall into.

Related Video: