Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude takes the 4x4 further upmarket

The Jeep Wangler Unlimited Sahara exists as the calmer, road-oriented Wrangler trim to contrast with the deep woods, rock-bashing Rubicon that headlines Jeep's reputation. As more buyers flock to America's 4x4, many want an even more plush Jeep experience, and Jeep's been delivering. Last year the brand introduced the Sahara Altitude cosmetic package that added a host of gloss black trim pieces, from black 18-inch wheels and fuel filler door to the black leather interior and gloss-black gauge bezels. The Altitude costs $2,255 more than the standard Sahara. This year the trim takes an even bigger step up in equipment and price with the Unlimited High Altitude Package that Jeep gave a low-key debut at the Chicago Motor Show. Mopar Insiders broke down the extra features that start with the Sahara Unlimited and take the Wrangler into uncharted territory.

Some of the kit is already expected on the Sahara Altitude, such as body-colored hardtop and fender flares. High Altitude expands those with body-colored front and rear bumpers, body-colored door handles and side mirrors, and body-colored tailgate handle instead of the black units. That sounds like it could get lurid when painted in a vibrant color, but there are no bright hues in the six-strong color palette of Billet Silver, Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal and Ocean Blue, with Snazzberry coming with late availability. The Sahara Altitude can be had in Firecracker Red, but Jeep knew better with the High Altitude. The package also fits LED lighting, side steps, and a matte black Trail Rated badge. The shocker outside is the sight of a Wrangler on 20-inch gloss black wheels from the factory, those wheels hung on axles with a slightly wider track and a rear Dana 44 with a revised final gear ratio.

The interior comes in either black or Steel Grey, the latter option for late availability. Accents come in the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel "with Quilting and Caramel Stitching," another two features never seen inside a Jeep from the factory, and leather-wrapped instrument panel mid-bolsters with more caramel thread. Because technology's a necessary part of luxury nowadays, the 8.4-inch Uconnect with Premium Audio joins the Safety Group with ParkSense and blind-spot detection, and remote keyless entry.

High living won't come cheap, Mopar Insiders quoting the High Altitude Package at $9,105 more than the Sahara. With the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara going for $40,140 after destination, that would make the Unlimited High Altitude $49,245 after destination. If that's how it hits the market, the new trim becomes the most expensive Wrangler in the lineup, $870 more than the Wrangler Rubicon Recon. Even so, that High Altitude MSRP represents a discount compared to optioning a Sahara with the same gear, the a la carte selections totaling $9,570 before those 20-inch wheels that can't be optioned.

