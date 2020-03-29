Hawaii's farm-to-car drive-thrus skip the trip to the grocery store

Drive-thrus are often associated with unhealthy fast food, but a new vision in Hawaii imagines a drive-thru that pedals that freshest food available. Thanks to a new plan called farm-to-car announced by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell this week, residents on the island of Oahu will be able to order groceries online and pick them up straight from local farms. The pilot program runs through the Hawaii Farm Bureau (HFB) with hopes that it will continue on in the future.

Many of the popular farmers' markets in Hawaii have been shut down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 sickness caused by the coronavirus, but the HFB is determined to continue serving fresh meat and produce to its customers. So they created a pilot program that cuts out the middleman and allows people to go straight to the source.

Starting on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, customers will be able to place orders on a dedicated HFB website, according to the Honolulu Star Advisor. If the products are in stock, the order will be available for pickup at the parking lot of the Blaisdell Center community event space for two hours on Wednesdays.

The service, which comes at no extra cost to the farmers, allows residents to continue social distancing while under the stay-at-home and work-from-home orders set down by local officials. If the program is successful, the HFB hopes to expand on the service and open more pickup locations. There are no pickup fees or handling fees, but 100% of the proceeds will go into the pockets of the sellers.

"The Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Farmers Markets are a key resource for Oahu communities, connecting local growers to consumers," the website says. "With the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, continuing to supply families with fresh produce while supporting our hardworking farmers, is essential for the community."

Watch Mayor Caldwell discuss the program above.

The City is working with @HFBF1 to launch a #FarmToCar program. To participate, visit https://t.co/d9zVcrdI6I or call 848-2074. Put in your order by Monday, March 30, at 8 p.m., and pick-up will be on Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/eCi5m34Fmo — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) March 27, 2020

Related Video: