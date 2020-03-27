Lexus vehicles are getting a futuristic alternative to side-view mirrors

The “extended view” essentially eliminates blind spots

Mar 27th 2020 at 3:00PM
Transcript: Lexus’ digital side-view camera and monitor. The digital side-view camera and monitor provide the driver with a high-definition view. When turns are activated, the monitor goes into “extended view” eliminating blind spots. The system has adjustable brightness, the option for automatic camera retraction, and it's designed with weather-proofing features. It even includes a built-in heater to prevent freezing so it can work in all weather conditions. The futuristic tech is currently available as an option on the ES 300h Takumi. U.S. regulations do not allow this tech.

 

 

